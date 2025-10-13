Chargers panic meter and other overreactions from scary escape of Dolphins
The Los Angeles Chargers got away with one in Week 6, just slipping past the hapless Miami Dolphins thanks to some final-seconds heroics, courtesy of Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey.
Now, it’s time to analyze the fallout from the escape, which includes notes on things like injuries, the looming NFL trade deadline and the panic meter.
Here’s a look.
Chargers trade deadline plans change?
Before the game, reports broke that the Chargers have been calling around the NFL for running back help ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline. But Kimani Vidal ran for 124 yards on a 6.9 average and caught three passes for 14 yards and a score. Even so, this shouldn’t stop the Chargers from going out and getting help via trade. They have the assets to spend and with only Hassan Haskins as key depth, the more names, the better. So it goes when letting someone like Raheim Sanders slip away.
Oronde Gadsden all the way
Tyler Conklin, signed in free agency as the answer, didn’t see the field for most of the game, nor record a catch. Call it benched or something else, fine. Either way, rookie Oronde Gadsden shouldn’t be coming off the field the rest of the year. He fumbled on Sunday, then came in clutch with seven catches for 68 yards. He’s a massive, important outlet for Herbert, especially while the offensive line is shaky.
Time to panic about the Chargers?
Hardly. Taking down a 1-5 team shouldn’t be so sloppy. But an early kickoff on the East Coast after lots of travel is tough. So is being down a starting left tackle and down to a third or fourth option at right tackle. Khalil Mack was out. Quentin Johnston was out. It goes on and on. It’s easy to forget that the Chargers are 3-0 in the AFC West. No other team is better than…0-1 in the division. The Dolphins are an AFC team, too, which matters for tiebreakers. Dropping this game would’ve been brutal, but manageable. Winning it, even ugly, is a great thing to have while they get healthier.
