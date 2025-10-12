Charger Report

Chargers win vs Dolphins: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 6

The Chargers move to 4-2 on the season.

Andrew Parsaud

The Los Angeles Chargers got back into the win column this week, defeating the Miami Dolphins on a buzzer-beater field goal from Cameron Dicker.

It was a nice bounce back performance for everyone involved, including the Chargers offense who didn't miss a beat despite multiple starters being down.

Chargers vs. Dolphins Quick takeaways

The Kimani Vidal Show

It was Vidal, not Hassan Haskins, who broke out in this one. The former sixth-round pick picked up the first 100-yard rushing game of his career. With Omarion Hampton down for the next three games at least, it's nice to know the Bolts have reliable backups in place.

Ladd McConkey's Coming On

Fans were wondering about McConkey's slow start to the season over the first four weeks of the season. The Chargers' sophomore receiver grabbed his second touchdown of the year against the Dolphins and led the team in receiving.

Odafe Oweh's Early Return

The Chargers made the trade for Odafe Oweh earlier in the week and wasted no time acclimating himself to the Bolts. Oweh notched a sack early against the Dolphins.


Chargers vs. Dolphins Top Stat

124: The amount of rushing yards Vidal had on the day. The Dolphins run defense got shredded once again after they allowed over 200 yards to Rico Dowdle the week prior.


Chargers vs. Dolphins Player of the Game

It's going to be Vidal, due to him helping the Chargers' offense not miss a beat with Hampton out.

