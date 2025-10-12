Charger Report

Chargers' trade acquisition Odafe Oweh immediately gets first sack vs. Dolphins

In the first quarter of his first game with his new team, Los Angeles Chargers' Odafe Oweh has already recorded a sack.

Well, that didn't take long.

The Los Angeles Chargers this week made a trade for more pass-rush pressure and, sure enough, Odafe Oweh is already paying dividends.

Midway through the first quarter in Miami this Sunday Oweh, lining up at left defensive end, shed a block and chased down Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The sack, which was his first of the season, forced a Miami punt.

Oweh was acquired particularly to boost the Chargers' pass rush, which has temporarily weakened by the loss of defensive leader Khalil Mack's elbow injury. Mack is eligible to come off injured reserve, giving Bolts fans dreams about he and Oweh rushing quarterbacks off both edges.

“He’s a lot like Khalil Mack," Harbaugh said this week about Oweh. "Direct rusher, but has speed, has depth, has ability to set the edge. Been a very good, productive young player in his prime.”

Oweh, a first-round pick of the Ravens in 2021, didn't record a sack over five games in Baltimore yet this season, but has 24 in his career including 10 last season and one Sunday with his new team. Replacing Mack, of course, will next to impossible, given that he is a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, four-time Pro Bowler and has 108.5 sacks over his 12-year career.

Oweh has added a tackle for loss in his debut.

Trying to break a two-game losing streak, the Chargers trailed the Dolphins, 7-6, after the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

