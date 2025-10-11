Chargers proposed trade for 3-time All-Pro WR by NFL analysts would be bold
Of all the Los Angeles Chargers' injuries problems, receiver isn't one of them. With Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston and rookie draft pick Tre Harris, quarterback Justin Herbert has a plethora of weapons.
It's offensive line and running back where the Chargers are literally hurting. Even so, if he becomes available could the Bolts pass on three-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion A.J. Brown?
Brown is disgruntled with his dwindling role with the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles, who have lost consecutive games to fall to 4-2. He has only 25 catches for 274 yards, which would make him the third-most productive receivers on the Charges this season behind Allen and Johnston.
With each passing week, the trade buzz involving Brown grows louder. And now it's even spilling over to the Chargers.
The Sporting News this week named the Bolts as one of four teams that should trade for Brown. Given their other more urgent needs it's highly doubtful, but here's their rationale.
"The Chargers have gotten good production from Keenan Allen out of the slot, but they have no one who can stretch the field at an elite level. Adding Brown to be the No. 1 guy opposite Ladd McConkey and Allen with Quentin Johnston as the No. 4 would give the Bolts one of the deepest receiving rooms in the league."
The Chargers - sans Brown - will look to improve to 4-2 Sunday against the Dolphins in Miami.
