Chargers proposed trade for 3-time All-Pro WR by NFL analysts would be bold

Though the Los Angeles Chargers are deep at receiver, The Sporting News is urging them to trade for disgruntled Philadelphia Eagles' star A.J. Brown.

Richie Whitt

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Of all the Los Angeles Chargers' injuries problems, receiver isn't one of them. With Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston and rookie draft pick Tre Harris, quarterback Justin Herbert has a plethora of weapons.

It's offensive line and running back where the Chargers are literally hurting. Even so, if he becomes available could the Bolts pass on three-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion A.J. Brown?

Brown is disgruntled with his dwindling role with the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles, who have lost consecutive games to fall to 4-2. He has only 25 catches for 274 yards, which would make him the third-most productive receivers on the Charges this season behind Allen and Johnston.

With each passing week, the trade buzz involving Brown grows louder. And now it's even spilling over to the Chargers.

The Sporting News this week named the Bolts as one of four teams that should trade for Brown. Given their other more urgent needs it's highly doubtful, but here's their rationale.

"The Chargers have gotten good production from Keenan Allen out of the slot, but they have no one who can stretch the field at an elite level. Adding Brown to be the No. 1 guy opposite Ladd McConkey and Allen with Quentin Johnston as the No. 4 would give the Bolts one of the deepest receiving rooms in the league."

The Chargers - sans Brown - will look to improve to 4-2 Sunday against the Dolphins in Miami.

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

