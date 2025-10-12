Chargers ‘canvassing the league’ for possible starter ahead of NFL trade deadline
The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the most active teams working the phones ahead of the NFL trade deadline.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Chargers are on the hunt for running back help.
From the report: “The Chargers have been calling teams for running back help, canvassing the league for either a depth piece or a starter, sources say.”
No great shock here, as the Chargers shifted first-round rookie Omarion Hampton to injured reserve this week after he suffered an ankle injury. He joins free-agent signee Najee Harris, who went down with a season-ending Achilles injury before that.
With Hampton out at least four weeks, this report hints the rookie could miss more time than the minimum.
Until Hampton returns, the Chargers only have Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal on the roster as the one-two punch at running back.
While the Chargers apparently worked the phones in the background, all they did otherwise was host four running backs on tryouts, signing Nyheim Miller-Hines.
A variety of running backs around the NFL, including names such as Nick Chubb, might be available. The Chargers already made a big trade splash this week by making the move for former first-round pass-rusher Odafe Oweh.
