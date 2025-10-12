Omarion Hampton bad injury news explains Chargers’ intensified trade search
As the Los Angeles Chargers prepare to take the field Sunday against the Dolphins in Miami, there is plenty of action taking place behind the scenes.
With star rookie running back Omarion Hampton sidelined by an ankle injury, the Chargers will start Hassan Haskins in Week 6. But that isn't stopping head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz from considering a trade as a permanent solution.
On its NFL Insiders show, NFL Network reported Sunday morning that Hampton - who is on injured reserve - maybe out longer than initially expected with the injury sustained last week.
"It's not a season-ending injury," Mike Garafolo reported, "but it's likely to be longer than four weeks."
With veteran Najee Harris also out for the season with an Achilles injury, the Chargers need running-back reinforcements. To that end, Garafolo says they are agressively making calls.
"They're in the market," Garofolo said. "They're already having those trade conversations."
NFL Network also reported that the Jets have veteran back Breece Hall on the trading block, which might intrigue the Chargers. Another target, however, might not be available as Alvin Kamara this week informed the New Orleans Saints that he doesn't want to be traded and desires retiring with the team.
Haskins will be making only his second NFL start against the Dolphins. In three seasons he has ony 64 carries.
