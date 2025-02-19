NFL analyst has Chargers’ pass-rushing force returning to familiar surroundings
In his second year as the general manager of the Green Bay Packers, Brian Gutekunst opened up the franchise’s checkbook during free agency. During the 2019 offseason, he grabbed safety Adrian Amos from the rival Bears. He also added a pair of talented bookends who specialized in getting to opposing quarterbacks in Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith. The duo certainly made their mark with the team.
These days, the team’s best pass-rusher is former first-round pick Rashan Gary, the 12th overall selection in 2019. The former University of Michigan product comes off a season in which he led the club with 7.5 sacks, and was named to his first Pro Bowl.
The Packers’ defense finished fifth overall in 2024 under new coordinator Jeff Hafley. The club finished with 45 sacks for the second consecutive year, but was much-improved against the run. Green Bay also finished fourth in the NFL with 31 takeaways, a huge jump after forcing just 18 turnovers in ’23. However, this defense struggled with consistency.
Is there a player out there who could make Hafley’s unit more fearsome? ESPN’s Matt Bowen ranked his Top 50 unrestricted free agents last month, and recently assigned them to the club that would be the best fit. For the Packers, he chose a nine-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro who spent four seasons in Chicago from 2018-21.
“The Packers adding (Khalil) Mack to pair with Rashan Gary would boost their pass rush off the edges,” stated Bowen. "Mack had six sacks and 41 pressures in 2024 with the Chargers. And even though he's turning 34 this week, he's still a three-down force with the steady play speed to heat up the pocket.”
Could Gutekunst pry Mack away from Jim Harbaugh’s team? As of this writing, the Packers have roughly $44.6 million of cap space to play with (via Spotrac). The veteran defender, who’s totaled 31.0 sacks in 50 regular-season games with the Chargers, could be a difference maker for a team that finished 11-6 and reached the playoffs in ’24, but was a disappointing 1-5 vs. their NFC North rivals.
