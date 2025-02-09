NFL analyst stresses 'Return of the Mack' for improving Chargers
In their first season under their newest head coach, the Los Angeles Chargers went from a 5-12 team and a resident in the AFC West basement, to more than doubling their win total (11-6) and reaching the playoffs. It was a one-and-done for Jim Harbaugh’s club in the postseason via a rough 32-12 loss at Houston.
The calling card for the Bolts in 2024 was an improved defensive unit, as well as being careful with the football. The Chargers committed the second-fewest turnovers in the league (9), and Harbaugh’s team gave up an NFL-low 301 points. Unfortunately, the defense faded a bit down the stretch, and Justin Herbert turned over the ball four times (all interceptions) in the 20-point wild card loss to the Texans.
So, what’s ahead for this team? The team has ample salary-cap room, but also has 27 potential unrestricted free agents to make decisions on. Easily, the biggest name on the list is veteran defender Khalil Mack.
NFL analyst Kevin Patra that the organization should bring back the resilient 11-year pass rusher. On the other hand, he also feels that now is the time for the Chargers to part ways with the third overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.
“(Khalil) Mack was sensational in Jesse Minter’s defense, leading the Chargers with 54 QB pressures. The 33-year-old proved he can still be a two-way player…”
“Given the dearth of edge-rushers hitting the open market this offseason, Mack will likely have many suitors," added Patra. "Jim Harbaugh’s club need not let the future Hall of Famer make it out the door. He fits how the Chargers want to play defense and is the type of mentally tough worker the coach adores. On the flip side, a breakup with (Joey) Bosa seems likely at this point. A supreme talent, Bosa simply can’t stay healthy. He finished behind rising edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu in both pressures and sacks. It’s baton-handing time in L.A…”
In three seasons with the Chargers, all resulting in Pro Bowl invitations, Mack has produced 31.0 sacks, nine forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 21 passes defensed in 50 regular-season games (all starts). In two playoff games, there have been three more sacks. He shows no signs of slowing down, so general manager Joe Hortiz may have to work fast to secure his services for 2025, and perhaps beyond.
