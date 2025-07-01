Chargers should be picking up trade phone after latest Steelers T.J. Watt trade rumor
The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t usually known for making big moves under general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh.
But names like Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt don’t usually become available for trade, either.
The Chargers could be one of teams in on pursuing a Watt trade. It’s a logical conclusion after reports revealed in the wake of the Steelers trading away Minkah Fitzpatrick that Watt wants a new contract and isn’t happy, either.
RELATED: Former NFL QB sends heavy warning to Chargers' Justin Herbert
Now, some new reporting keeps making things more interesting for would-be interested teams like the Chargers.
“Listen, the Steelers still want to do a deal with T.J., but T.J. has to be receptive to it. It can’t be just a one-way deal where the Steelers are the only ones who are negotiating there. So I don’t have a firm grasp on exactly what T.J. wants, but I do know that he’s not happy right now with what the Steelers are offering. So listen, nothing is off the table,” the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo said on 93.7 The Fan (h/t Steelers Depot’s Josh Carney. “I’m not saying they would trade him. I’m not saying what [Adam] Schefter is saying is wrong. If anything can happen when you get into negotiations like this, I set my expectation is still for T.J. to sign with the Steelers.
RELATED: Chargers largely at fault for Justin Herbert's questionable clutch gene
Watt would cost the Chargers a lot in a trade. A contract extension would cost a lot, too, as he’s already on the books for $30.4 million in 2025 on the final year of his deal.
But it just might be worth it. Joey Bosa is gone and Khalil Mack was already considering retirement just a few months ago. Tuli Tuipulotu has upside, but can’t do it all on his own in 2026.
Right now, Watt would be a win-now move to pair with Mack, then fully take over as the main pass-rusher for a few years, bridging the gap before the next generation takes over.
While it would be out of character, Chargers fans certainly wouldn’t complain if Watt was the big, late splash the franchise makes soon.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers would be the ‘stingy’ party in Jalen Ramsey trade talks, right?
Jim Harbaugh's Chargers impacted by NFL's Supplemental Draft decision
Chargers could be pursuing trade for Steelers superstar T.J. Watt
Chargers Hall of Fame to add Rodney Harrison during primetime game in 2025