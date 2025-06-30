Chargers could be pursuing trade for Steelers superstar T.J. Watt
The Los Angeles Chargers could definitely use some pass-rushing help after parting ways with Joey Bosa earlier this offseason and failing to adequately replace him.
Yes, the Chargers selected Kyle Kennard in the NFL draft, but relying on a fourth-round pick to step in his rookie campaign is dangerous territory.
While Los Angeles did re-sign Khalil Mack and still has Tuli Tuipulotu on the edge, it is sorely lacking in depth at the position, which could open up the Chargers to a potential trade.
Well, ESPN's Adam Schefter has revealed that "multiple teams" are weighing a run at Pittsburgh Steelers superstar T.J. Watt, who remains without a new contract and is not happy about it.
Schefter added that the Steelers have not shown any willingness to move the former Defensive Player of the Year just yet but that a Watt trade is now more likely after Pittsburgh swung a deal to acquire Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins.
Are the Chargers one of the teams eyeing a potential move for the 30-year-old? Seems like a pretty natural fit, right?
Watt is preparing to enter the final year of his deal and carries a cap hit of $30.4 million for 2025, which is very manageable for a player of his production. Plus, the Chargers have plenty of cap space to absorb Watt and extend him.
Los Angeles has not exactly been aggressive on the trade front this offseason, though, passing on blockbuster wide receivers D.K. Metcalf and George Pickens. But would LA adjust its strategy for a defensive juggernaut like Watt?
It stands to reason that the Chargers may be more amenable to acquiring a star defender rather than a receiver. Jim Harbaugh is known for being a very defense-oriented head coach, and general manager Joe Hortiz experienced plenty of that during his time in Baltimore.
We'll see if Los Angeles ultimately decides to pursue Watt, but it definitely makes sense that the Bolts could very well be one of the clubs mulling over the possibility.
