Charger Report

Chargers could be pursuing trade for Steelers superstar T.J. Watt

Are the Los Angeles Chargers making a run at Pittsburgh Steelers superstar T.J. Watt?

Matthew Schmidt

Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts as he take the field against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts as he take the field against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers could definitely use some pass-rushing help after parting ways with Joey Bosa earlier this offseason and failing to adequately replace him.

Yes, the Chargers selected Kyle Kennard in the NFL draft, but relying on a fourth-round pick to step in his rookie campaign is dangerous territory.

While Los Angeles did re-sign Khalil Mack and still has Tuli Tuipulotu on the edge, it is sorely lacking in depth at the position, which could open up the Chargers to a potential trade.

Well, ESPN's Adam Schefter has revealed that "multiple teams" are weighing a run at Pittsburgh Steelers superstar T.J. Watt, who remains without a new contract and is not happy about it.

Schefter added that the Steelers have not shown any willingness to move the former Defensive Player of the Year just yet but that a Watt trade is now more likely after Pittsburgh swung a deal to acquire Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins.

Are the Chargers one of the teams eyeing a potential move for the 30-year-old? Seems like a pretty natural fit, right?

Watt is preparing to enter the final year of his deal and carries a cap hit of $30.4 million for 2025, which is very manageable for a player of his production. Plus, the Chargers have plenty of cap space to absorb Watt and extend him.

Los Angeles has not exactly been aggressive on the trade front this offseason, though, passing on blockbuster wide receivers D.K. Metcalf and George Pickens. But would LA adjust its strategy for a defensive juggernaut like Watt?

It stands to reason that the Chargers may be more amenable to acquiring a star defender rather than a receiver. Jim Harbaugh is known for being a very defense-oriented head coach, and general manager Joe Hortiz experienced plenty of that during his time in Baltimore.

We'll see if Los Angeles ultimately decides to pursue Watt, but it definitely makes sense that the Bolts could very well be one of the clubs mulling over the possibility.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt.
Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) takes the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers fans thought rookie Omarion Hampton leaked new alternate helmets

Chargers QB Justin Herbert gets the Peyton Manning comparison he deserves nationally

Shocking Justin Herbert stat hints Chargers made bigger upgrades than expected

Justin Herbert's Chargers offense keeps getting overlooked in rankings

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News