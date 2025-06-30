Chargers would be the ‘stingy’ party in Jalen Ramsey trade talks, right?
The Los Angeles Chargers probably aren’t going to enter the trade sweepstakes for Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Ramsey is obviously on his way out the door with the Dolphins and rumblings have suggested he wants to go to the West Coast, preferably to a team like the Chargers or even Los Angeles Rams.
But even nationally, most understand the Chargers just don’t make this type of move under general manager Joe Hortiz.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently wrote that one party is probably being “stingy” on the Ramsey trade topic:
“It's clear someone in the Ramsey trade sweepstakes is being stingy, be it Ramsey or the Dolphins or potential suitors, probably because of the financial toll attached to an aging, though accomplished, cover man. And the Chargers have ultimately settled for more team-friendly gambles this offseason, leaving their Los Angeles counterparts, the Rams, as legitimate competition in trade talks.”
Easiest bet in the world? The Chargers are the stingy party. They surely want no part of that $16.7 million cap hit for 2025, nor the cap hit that jumps to more than $36 million by 2028. And that’s before even considering what it would cost in terms of trade assets to get that contract on the books.
The Chargers had roughly $90 million to play with this offseason, yet the biggest move most can credit to them is re-signing Khalil Mack. Not acquiring a big name like Deebo Samuel or DK Metcalf.
So Ramsey is just that…a big name. He’s 30 years old, costly and on his way out the door with a team that would like to compete for titles.
The Chargers will assuredly be happy to remain stingy and go with the youthful upside of Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart, leaving the big gambles to teams like the Rams.
