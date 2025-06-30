Jim Harbaugh's Chargers impacted by NFL's Supplemental Draft decision
The Los Angeles Chargers feel like a team that could have made good use of a 2025 NFL Supplemental Draft.
But the NFL’s supplemental draft won’t happen.
According to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, the NFL has already informed teams that the event is off this year. The continually fading event year-over-year hasn’t had a player selected since 2019.
From a Chargers perspective, this closes off one way to upgrade the roster. Under the guidance of general manager Joe Hortiz, the team has been pretty conservative in how it approaches roster building despite droves of cap space. A supplemental draft might’ve been something they eyeballed as a viable way to roll the dice on a long-term upgrade.
From a Chargers historical perspective, the franchise is one of the long-running success stories from supplemental drafts, too. Back in 1998, they selected defensive lineman Jamal Williams, who went on to earn three All-Pro nods and other honors, topped off by a spot in the team’s Hall of Fame.
The NFL nixing the supplemental draft isn’t all that shocking, given the presence of the transfer portal and other shifting changes to the college football landscape.
Should the Chargers want to make roster additions in that same value area in July, free agency and even trades are currently the main routes open to them.
