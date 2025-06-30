Chargers Hall of Fame to add Rodney Harrison during primetime game in 2025
The Los Angeles Chargers will enshrine Rodney Harrison in the Chargers Hall of Fame this year.
Harrison is just the 36th player in Chargers history to receive the honor, with the enshrinement taking place during halftime of the team’s Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football.
A fifth-round pick in 1994, Harrison remained with the Chargers through 2002 before moving on to the New England Patriots.
RELATED: Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes: Ranking QBs in the AFC West
Harrison earned All-Pro honors in 1998 and in 2001, put on a shocking campaign, totaling 126 tackles with six sacks and six interceptions. In total, his 21.5 sacks were the most in franchise history by a defensive back and he recorded 26 interceptions during his time with the team.
Chargers President of Football Operations John Spanos issued this statement alongside the news:
"Rodney personified an era of Chargers football defined by physicality, emotion, relentless effort, toughness and grit. For nearly a decade, he gave everything he had to the Chargers, establishing a standard of accountability and setting the bar for competitive greatness. He made an immediate impact his rookie year, helping lead us to an unforgettable AFC Championship victory in Pittsburgh and appearance in Super Bowl XXIX. The fire that burned inside Rodney was the stuff of legend and, as is the case with all the great ones, it never once faded over the course of his career. And as much as he gave of himself on the field, Rodney found a way to give even more to our community, especially in his work with local youth. Inducting Rodney into the Chargers Hall of Fame is a fitting tribute to a player who gave this franchise everything he had and more."
RELATED: Chargers' Jim Harbaugh added to lawsuit involving Michigan Wolverines scandal
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers fans thought rookie Omarion Hampton leaked new alternate helmets
Chargers QB Justin Herbert gets the Peyton Manning comparison he deserves nationally
Shocking Justin Herbert stat hints Chargers made bigger upgrades than expected
Justin Herbert's Chargers offense keeps getting overlooked in rankings