Chargers' notable position change gamble puts in early work with Justin Herbert
For the Los Angeles Chargers, the Zion Johnson experiment at center is only just getting started.
That much was evident early this week at practice when highlights making the rounds on social media captured Johnson snapping the ball to Justin Herbert during drills.
After the front office turned down Johnson’s fifth-year option, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh made sure to praise the former first-round pick as a guy still firmly in the mix for a starting job on the interior of the offensive line.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh endorsement from players pushed free agents to Chargers
But the where is trickier. Johnson struggled at guard last season and now will learn the ropes at center. But the Chargers were active at that spot this offseason, re-signing Bradley Bozeman and adding Andre James, formerly of the Las Vegas Raiders.
While Johnson gets reps at center right now, there’s a very real possibility he still eventually shifts over and gets the nod as a starter at guard again by the time the regular season arrives.
RELATED: Chargers' Justin Herbert now paid less than... Brock Purdy
Trotting out two of the same three starters on the interior of the line as last season wouldn’t go over well with Chargers fans, even if the other guard spot gets massively upgraded with Mekhi Becton.
Either way, the work to start a competition that lets the best players win no matter what is firmly underway during spring work for the Chargers.
