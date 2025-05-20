Chargers' Justin Herbert now paid less than... Brock Purdy
It's no secret that the quarterback market has seen a significant uptick over the last several years. The Los Angeles Chargers locked up their star quarterback in Justin Herbert two years ago. The Bolts handed Herbert a five year, $262.5 million extension with $218,738,376 guaranteed.
The deal locked Herbert in to an average annual value of $52.5 million. Any quarterback contract worth over $50 million per year have become more common, as that's become sort of the base for these types of deals nowadays. Herbert's deal, which was done in 2023, will now look like a great move considering the growth of quarterback contracts since.
Most recently, Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers signed a five year, $265 million deal with $181 million guaranteed. Purdy will now earn an average of $53 million per year, exceeding Herbert's deal.
Going from Mr. Irrelevant in 2022 to a massive contract extension should be celebrated, as that's very rare in the NFL. However, many have questioned the Niners' decision to hand Purdy so much money. He does have a 4-2 playoff record, but their defense could be attributed to being the strong point of that team outside of last season.
Purdy's best season came in 2023, as he threw for 4,280 yards with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Herbert's best campaign was in 2021, when he threw for 5,014 yards with 38 touchdowns to 15 interceptions. Herbert also came into the league with three-straight 4,000+ passing yard seasons from 2020-2022. He was 130 yards shy of reaching the 4,000 yard mark last season.
This is not to say Purdy is undeserving, but it begs the question: could Herbert look to ask for an extension?
