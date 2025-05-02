Chargers praised for getting one of NFL's biggest overall upgrades during draft

AWESOME pick for the #Chargers in WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith



In talking to NFL personnel, he had one of, if not the, best week of any @ShrineBowl WR during practices.



At Auburn this year, was a top-5 WR this year at the P5 level in yard per route run, 20+ yard catches and yards… pic.twitter.com/rjPzwNgYWv