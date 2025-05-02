Chargers praised for getting one of NFL's biggest overall upgrades during draft
Entering the 2025 NFL draft, the biggest need for the Los Angeles Chargers was to upgrade the wideout room around star quarterback Justin Herbert.
Exiting the draft, the Chargers did that in a big way.
It didn’t take a first-round pick like many seemed to expect, either. The Chargers got Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman a bruiser of a running back with Omarion Hampton in Round 1, then still backed into one of the top overall upgrades to a position across all 32 teams later, as explained by CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin:
“Omarion Hampton's addition in Round 1 gives L.A. a thundering backfield tandem with veteran addition Najee Harris. The Chargers were arguably more desperate for deep speed out wide, though, and Tre Harris should provide it. The team also KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the fifth.”
Harris felt like a steal at the time of the pick, as the 6’3” target projects nicely into the Chargers’ offense a year removed from averaging better than 17 yards per catch while going for 1,030 yards and seven scores.
KeAndre Lambert-Smith certainly feels like he could be an even bigger steal, considering his projected fit and the fact he averaged a ridiculous 19.6 yards per catch last year over 50 receptions, posting 981 yards and eight scores in the process.
For those keeping track, that’s two rookies, plus breakout sophomore Ladd McConkey and returning veteran Mike Williams. All that, before considering former first-rounder Quentin Johnston and other names like Derius Davis, Brenden Rice and even Jalen Reagor. The depth is there – and the competition over the summer will sort out the rest.
