Chargers hailed as landing top-three 2025 NFL draft class
The Los Angeles Chargers quietly navigated the 2025 NFL draft, striking out huge needs off the list at a good value – an impressive feat for any team, let alone one with nine picks in the process.
But the national perspective is starting to catch up to just what the Chargers pulled off during the draft.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus is perhaps the most notable example of high praise starting to come in for the Chargers. While ranking his top 10 favorite classes, Sikkema has Los Angeles third overall:
“Hampton was picked in an appropriate range and has the potential to be a three-down back. His 1,450 rushing yards between the tackles since 2022 were the most in the FBS. Harris and Lambert-Smith are both the exact type of receiver the Chargers need — one who wins vertically to stretch the field, maximize Herbert’s arm talent and open up the short and intermediate game. Caldwell is the kind of nose tackle they needed after losing Poona Ford, and Kennard in the fourth round is a value pick at a position that really needed depth and long-term security. ”
That combination of Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith at wideout could end up being a huge windfall for the Chargers sooner rather than later if one or both guys can really start pushing Quentin Johnston this summer.
A big shout goes to Kyle Kennard, there, too, as big-award winners from the SEC don’t often fall to the fourth round. He’s got a chance to learn from Khalil Mack before potentially taking over a bigger role after 2025.
