Chargers stole 108th-ranked NFL draft prospect at No. 214
The Los Angeles Chargers have received a ton of praise after their work in the 2025 NFL Draft. Fans should be pleased with nearly every selection.
From running back Omarion Hampton in the first round, to Florida safety Trikweze Bridges with their final pick in the seventh round. The Chargers are bringing in a lot of talent.
However, one pick is being praised a lot more than the rest. The Chargers selected safety R.J. Mickens with the No. 214 pick in the sixth round.
Here's what Pro Football Focus had to say on the Mickens selection:
"The Chargers get excellent value with RJ Mickens, landing PFF’s No. 108 prospect at pick No. 214. Mickens, the son of former NFL player Ray Mickens, earned an 89.8 PFF overall grade in 2024."
The Chargers got an excellent grade for their selection of Mickens. The former Clemson star was rated the 108th best prospect in the draft. However, he fell to 214, which is good for the Chargers.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh and the front office finished their draft with back-to-back safety selections. However, picks this late in the draft are not guaranteed a roster spot.
But, Chargers fans should be thrilled at the prospect of Mickens becoming a diamond in the rough after falling to the Chargers.
