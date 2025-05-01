Charger Report

Los Angeles Chargers 53-man roster prediction after 2025 NFL draft

How will the Los Angeles Chargers 53-man roster look following the 2025 NFL draft?

Randy Gurzi

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the huddle against the New England Patriots.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the huddle against the New England Patriots. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL draft is behind us, as is the majority of free agency. That means the next step for the Los Angeles Chargers will be offseason activities and training camp.

As is always the case, coaches use those practices to determine which players will make the 53-man roster. Preseason games are always interesting, but it's the camps when guys on the bubble can really make a name for themselves.

With that being the case, here's a prediction of how the Chargers' 53-man roster could look to start the 2025 season.

Offense

Chargers QB Justin Herbert jogs off the field after a play during the game against the Houston Texans.
Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert jogs off the field after a play during the game against the Houston Texans in an AFC wild-card game. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Quarterback (3)

Justin Herbert
Trey Lance
Taylor Heinicke

Running Back (4)

Najee Harris
Omarion Hampton
J.K. Dobbins
Scott Matlock (FB)

Wide Receiver (6)

Ladd McConkey
Tre Harris
Mike Williams
Quentin Johnston
KeAndre Lambert-Smith
Jalen Reagor

Tight End (3)

Tyler Conklin
Will Dissly
Oronde Gadsden II

Offensive Line (9)

Rashawn Slater
Zion Johnson
Bradley Bozeman
Mekhi Becton
Joe Alt
Bronson Taylor
Trey Pipkins III
Jamaree Salyer
Andre James

Right now, the big shock on offense would be J.K. Dobbins returning. That seemed unlikely at one point, but unless teams suddenly show interest, it might be best for him to run it back.

Other than that, the offense is pretty straightforward. Trey Lance was paid a lot to be the No. 2 quarterback, Najee Harris is ahead of Omarion Hampton (for now), and Quentin Johnston needs to prove himself before climbing back up the receiving depth chart.

Defense

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Defensive Line (6)

Da'Shawn Hand
Teair Tart
Otit Ogbonnia
Naquan Jones
Jamaree Caldwell
Justin Eboigbe

EDGE (5)

Khalil Mack
Tuli Tuipulotu
Bud Dupree
Kyle Kennard
Caleb Murphy

Linebackers (4)

Junior Colson
Daiyan Henley
Troy Dye
Denzel Perryman

Cornerback (5)

Donte Jackson
Cam Hart
Benjamin St-Juste
Tarheeb Still
Ja'Sir Taylor

Safety (5)

Derwin James
Alohi Gilman
Elijah Molden
Tony Jefferson
R.J. Mickens

Jim Harbaugh's teams always play tough on defense, and that will be the case again this season. Even without Joey Bosa, they have enough on the edge with Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, and Bud Dupree to get the job done. Rookie Kyle Kennard will factor into the mix as well.

The defensive line might be the one issue, but they hope Jamaree Caldwell can turn into a run-stuffing nose tackle.

Special Teams

Special Teams (3)

Cameron Dicker (K)
JK Scott (P)
Josh Harris (LS)

Don't fix what isn't broken. There's no change to the special teams unit with Cameron Dicker going 39-of-42 last season and JK Scott averaging 46.7 yards per punt. Josh Harris has been the long snapper for three seasons and has 13 years experience. This is a solid unit.

