Los Angeles Chargers 53-man roster prediction after 2025 NFL draft
The 2025 NFL draft is behind us, as is the majority of free agency. That means the next step for the Los Angeles Chargers will be offseason activities and training camp.
As is always the case, coaches use those practices to determine which players will make the 53-man roster. Preseason games are always interesting, but it's the camps when guys on the bubble can really make a name for themselves.
With that being the case, here's a prediction of how the Chargers' 53-man roster could look to start the 2025 season.
Offense
Quarterback (3)
Justin Herbert
Trey Lance
Taylor Heinicke
Running Back (4)
Najee Harris
Omarion Hampton
J.K. Dobbins
Scott Matlock (FB)
Wide Receiver (6)
Ladd McConkey
Tre Harris
Mike Williams
Quentin Johnston
KeAndre Lambert-Smith
Jalen Reagor
Tight End (3)
Tyler Conklin
Will Dissly
Oronde Gadsden II
Offensive Line (9)
Rashawn Slater
Zion Johnson
Bradley Bozeman
Mekhi Becton
Joe Alt
Bronson Taylor
Trey Pipkins III
Jamaree Salyer
Andre James
Right now, the big shock on offense would be J.K. Dobbins returning. That seemed unlikely at one point, but unless teams suddenly show interest, it might be best for him to run it back.
Other than that, the offense is pretty straightforward. Trey Lance was paid a lot to be the No. 2 quarterback, Najee Harris is ahead of Omarion Hampton (for now), and Quentin Johnston needs to prove himself before climbing back up the receiving depth chart.
Defense
Defensive Line (6)
Da'Shawn Hand
Teair Tart
Otit Ogbonnia
Naquan Jones
Jamaree Caldwell
Justin Eboigbe
EDGE (5)
Khalil Mack
Tuli Tuipulotu
Bud Dupree
Kyle Kennard
Caleb Murphy
Linebackers (4)
Junior Colson
Daiyan Henley
Troy Dye
Denzel Perryman
Cornerback (5)
Donte Jackson
Cam Hart
Benjamin St-Juste
Tarheeb Still
Ja'Sir Taylor
Safety (5)
Derwin James
Alohi Gilman
Elijah Molden
Tony Jefferson
R.J. Mickens
Jim Harbaugh's teams always play tough on defense, and that will be the case again this season. Even without Joey Bosa, they have enough on the edge with Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, and Bud Dupree to get the job done. Rookie Kyle Kennard will factor into the mix as well.
The defensive line might be the one issue, but they hope Jamaree Caldwell can turn into a run-stuffing nose tackle.
Special Teams
Special Teams (3)
Cameron Dicker (K)
JK Scott (P)
Josh Harris (LS)
Don't fix what isn't broken. There's no change to the special teams unit with Cameron Dicker going 39-of-42 last season and JK Scott averaging 46.7 yards per punt. Josh Harris has been the long snapper for three seasons and has 13 years experience. This is a solid unit.
