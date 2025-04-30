Chargers' bizarre NFL draft decision could force reunion with exiled defender
The Los Angeles Chargers entered the offseason knowing they had a bunch of key free agents to worry about re-signing, and two of them were cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Asante Samuel Jr.
Fulton signed with the Kansas City Chiefs early in the free agency period, so his name was crossed off the list right off the bat. But what about Samuel?
Oddly enough, Samuel remains available on the open market. Considering he is just 25 years old and has displayed that he is a very productive player when healthy, the fact that he is still unsigned is one of the bigger head-scratchers of the offseason.
The Chargers did sign Donte Jackson, and they seem ready to unleash Tarheeb Still in a larger role next year. Still was an under-the-radar stud in 2024, so it makes sense that Los Angeles wants to give him more playing time in 2025.
But here's the thing: LA lacks depth at the cornerback position, and even though the Bolts had nine picks in the draft, they didn't select a single corner. That's in spite of the fact that the cornerback position was fairly deep in this year's class.
Now, the Chargers have kind of painted themselves into a corner (no pun intended) in which they may have to explore what's left of the free-agent market to address the issue, and at this point, they may as well try to re-sign Samuel, right?
Samuel hasn't drawn a ton of interest, so it's entirely possible that Los Angeles may be able to bring him back on a short-term deal. He played just four games in 2024 due to a shoulder injury, so teams may be unwilling to go beyond a year or two with the former second-round pick.
Heck, it may actually benefit Samuel to sign a one-year prove-it deal in an attempt to cash in on a much more lucrative long-term contract next March.
Again, when healthy, Samuel is pretty good. Is he elite? No, but he is good enough, and he would provide the Chargers with the right depth they need. It's about time Los Angeles gets in contact with him and attempts to retain him.
