Chargers: Najee Harris Steelers comments just more proof he's a Jim Harbaugh guy
New Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris is a Jim Harbaugh guy.
We knew that much just going by his violent play style on the field. He’s a big bully of a bruising back who punishes defenders and is very consistent at it, too, having suited up for 17 games in all four of his pro seasons to date.
But he’s also a Harbaugh guy because he tells it how it is. Harris did that recently when talking about his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and He. Is. Everywhere. In. The. News. For. It.
And the funniest thing? The most common theme about the whole ordeal, especially from Steelers fans, is simple—Harris is just telling the truth, he’s correct and this is just how he’s always been.
RELATED: New Chargers RB Najee Harris sounds relieved to be out of Pittsburgh
Sound familiar?
That’s Harbaugh summed up pretty well. One of his most consistent phrases since joining the Chargers, especially when asked about roster battles and possible signings, is “competitors welcome.”
No lies there. It’s why fifth-round cornerbacks won the jobs in the secondary while guys like Asante Samuel Jr. are out the door. It’s why they sign someone like Marcus Maye in the middle of the season and he earns his way onto the field and has an impact.
Examples abound but the theme is obvious. Harris wasn’t throwing shade. Harbaugh doesn’t either. In many ways, they’re blunt to a fault, which people tend to like, even when they’re speaking harsh facts.
Harris just also happens to be a blunt instrument on the field, which is a tone-setter for Harbaugh’s overall program.
