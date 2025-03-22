Steelers could get a little Najee Harris revenge by signing Chargers free agent
The Los Angeles Chargers swiped Najee Harris from the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency, causing all sorts of chaos to break out after the running back’s comments about his former team.
Comments that, by the way, are true and make Harris the perfect Jim Harbaugh guy.
But it might not be a one-sided thing between the Chargers and Steelers in free agency.
After all, as ESPN’s Bill Barnwell suggested while making the link, the Steelers could easily turn around and sign Chargers free agent J.K. Dobbins:
“Since 2020, the list of backs with 300 carries who have averaged more yards per rush than Dobbins' 5.2 consists of De'Von Achane and Jahmyr Gibbs. After returning from the Achilles injury last season, Dobbins averaged 4.6 yards per tote while racking up a career-high 195 carries. He didn't fumble for the third consecutive season and generated 115 rush yards over expectation, which ranked 13th among all backs.”
RELATED: Chargers close to losing top free-agent WR target left on market
Dobbins was a fan favorite for his brief stint with the Chargers, even powering through a minor injury that cost him a handful of games to complete his resurgence, putting him in contention for Comeback Player of the Year honors.
It’s impossible to say from the outside why Dobbins and the Chargers didn’t link back up. They certainly could if he has a soft market and wants to land in a familiar place.
But it’s even easier to see Dobbins as an ideal Steelers running back and the Chargers always ran the risk of letting him walk and seeing him play even better elsewhere in 2025.
The Steelers just lost Harris, after all.
