Chargers sign Tyler Conklin: Quick analysis of free-agent signing for LA
The Los Angeles Chargers added tight end Tyler Conklin in free agency on Friday.
Conklin’s agent broke the news on social media, revealing that it’s a one-year deal for the veteran tight end with the Chargers.
Those Chargers hosted a visit with Conklin before the signing. Tight end is a huge position of need the front office has yet to address.
A 29-year-old veteran, Conklin could come in and compete for a Will Dissly-type role right away. The connection was obvious—Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander was with the Jets when he played there.
RELATED: New Chargers RB Najee Harris sounds relieved to be out of Pittsburgh
The Chargers will still attack the position in the draft, perhaps as high as Round 1. But for now, Conklin slots in atop the depth chart with a proven track record.
