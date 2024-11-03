Chargers proposed trade sends former No. 2 pick to Jim Harbaugh
Time is ticking as the countdown to the NFL trade deadline draws near. The Los Angeles Chargers have been one of the teams at the focal point of every potential trade that has been discussed in recent weeks.
One of the latest trade proposals has the team bringing in a former No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, who plays a position the Chargers would love to add depth to this season.
Tyler Brooke of the 33rd Team recently did a breakdown of the best landing spots for edge-rusher Chase Young. Young's time in New Orleans may be short-lived, as the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year has his sights on playing with a contender. One possible landing spot could be with Jim Harbaugh.
Brooke had this to say on a potential trade between Young and the Chargers: "What's more fitting than Young going to the Los Angeles Chargers to play with his former college rival's head coach, Jim Harbaugh? The Chargers already have iconic pass rushers like Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, but the team, as a whole, still isn't getting the job done. They currently rank 28th in pass rush win rate and are in the middle of the pack with 18 sacks on the year."
Young has played three seasons in which he has earned 7.5. This season, the former Ohio State star has two sacks with 12 hits on the quarterback. Adding Young would bring great depth to the Chargers, especially with the franchise fighting for a postseason position.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' rumored trade deadline approach detailed in new report
Chargers make roster moves with DJ Chark, Jalen Reagor and others
Should Chargers call Bears about trade deadline deal for OL?
Jets roster move crushes chances of Mike Williams reunion with Chargers
Chargers' Bradley Bozeman escapes fine after dirty hit on Justin Herbert