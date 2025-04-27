Chargers to sign underrated undrafted free agent to spice up WR room
The Los Angeles Chargers got busy in NFL undrafted free agency in a hurry after the 2025 NFL draft.
Those Chargers reportedly agreed to terms with a notable quarterback to start things off.
Not long after that, word broke that the Chargers would sign Kansas wideout Luke Grimm, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
RELATED: Chargers 2025 NFL draft pick plots revenge on NFL
Grimm, a five-year player at Kansas, caught 51 passes for 690 yards last year with six touchdowns, averaging 13.5 yards per catch.
Talk about adding more talent to a deep room. The Ladd McConkey-led depth chart got an infusion of talent in the form of draft picks Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Veteran Mike Williams came over in free agency, too, and former first-rounder Quentin Johnston will still have something to say about the final 53-man roster this summer.
RELATED: Chargers' huge draft steal will make them instantly forget about Colston Loveland
Grimm is a nice extra on top of a major roster need the Chargers attacked repeatedly around the draft. If he can stand out in training camp, he’ll have a chance to stick on the 53, too.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers undrafted free agency tracker: Latest reports and rumors after NFL draft
Chargers strike aggressive trade with Eagles, move up to pick TE Oronde Gadsden II
Chargers draft South Carolina EDGE Kyle Kennard: Instant analysis of LA's 4th-round pick
Instant draft grade proves Chargers knocked it out of the park with Kyle Kennard
Chargers Round 6 grade roundup: L.A. gets mixed reviews for late selections