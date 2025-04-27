Analyst apparently feels Chargers have slammed the door on Keenan Allen
The general expectation for the last month has been that the Los Angeles Chargers will ultimately reunite with wide receiver Keenan Allen, but the NFL Draft may have changed that.
The Chargers selected a pair of wide receivers in the draft, adding Ole Miss star Tre Harris in the second round and then bagging Auburn's KeAndre Lambert-Smith in Round 4.
While the Harris pick wasn't surprising, the Lambert-Smith move definitely came out of left field, and now, Los Angeles' receiving corps may be pretty full.
Bleacher Report's Timothy Rapp apparently feels that is the case, as he did not even list the Chargers among Allen's potential suitors in free agency.
Allen is the best wide out remaining on the open market and has certainly been very patient throughout the entire process. Many felt that Los Angeles was merely waiting on signing Allen until after the draft for compensation pick purposes, but now, it's beginning to look like the Bolts may be set at the position.
Of course, the Chargers may still look to bring in Allen, who is a very proven option. He caught 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns with the Chicago Bears in 2024, and he is just two seasons removed from rattling off 1,243 yards in LA.
The 32-year-old spent the first 11 years of his career with the Chargers, making six Pro Bowl appearances and posting six 1,000-yard campaigns along the way.
Los Angeles badly lacked weapons last season, but in landing two receivers as well as tight end Oronde Gadsen in the draft, the Chargers have done a great job of plugging those holes.
