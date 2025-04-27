Chargers, Browns trade gets final results in 2025 NFL draft
Remember that trade between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns? Its last gasp played out over the weekend during the 2025 NFL draft.
All the way back in August of 2023, the Chargers agreed to ship kicker Dustin Hopkins to the Browns in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick.
Those Chargers then turned around in August of 2024 and shipped that pick to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke.
Now, that same draft pick – No. 218, to be exact – turned into the Falcons taking Wisconsin offensive lineman Jack Nelson.
It’s a little more than a fun trivia item for Chargers fans, too. The Chargers were very happy with kicker Cameron Dicker and still are, hence his big extension in August of 2024.
Jim Harbaugh and Co. have also settled down at backup quarterback behind Justin Herbert too, re-upping with Heinicke this past March.
Even despite ultimately trading away this particular draft pick (which upgraded a key area for the long-term with a veteran), the Chargers made nine picks in the 2025 draft, trading away a few more to aggressively trade up into the fifth round, too.
