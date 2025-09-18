Chargers WR Quentin Johnston tabbed as fantasy football steal in Week 3
Who is the Los Angeles Chargers' receiving leader through two weeks? It's not Ladd McConkey or Keenan Allen. It's former first round pick Quentin Johnston, who has 150 yards and three touchdowns to start the year.
Johnston couldn't have asked for a better start in his third year. His first two seasons were plagued with inconsistencies that made many write him off over the offseason. The Chargers drafted two receivers in Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith this year to boost their core. Most didn't anticipate Johnston making an impact but he's done just that already in 2025.
RELATED: Chargers' best available free-agent options in wake of Khalil Mack injury news
Heading into Week 3, Johnston is being looked at as the top waiver wire priority in fantasy football.
RELATED: Colin Cowherd makes compelling case for Jim Harbaugh as greatest football coach ever
Johnston is tied for second-most targets on the team with 14, sharing the spot with McConkey. Only Allen has more with 17 targets. However, Johnston currently leads the team with 75 yards per game and an average of 18.8 yards per reception (minimum 10 catches).
With the Chargers hosting the Broncos this week, Johnston could be in line for another big receiving day. Fantasy football managers may want to look into adding the former first rounder onto their rosters as soon as possible.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers clearly made a big mistake by cutting Joey Bosa
Chargers' Ladd McConkey surprise addition to injury report before Week 3 vs. Broncos
Jim Harbaugh's injury update for Chargers' Khalil Mack differs from initial reporting