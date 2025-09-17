Colin Cowherd makes compelling case for Jim Harbaugh as greatest football coach ever
Is Jim Harbaugh the greatest head coach we’ve ever seen?
At first, it might sound ludicrous to make such a statement about the Los Angeles Chargers head coach, but Colin Cowherd says it may very well be the case. He also did an excellent job advocating for Harbaugh.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh's injury update for Chargers' Khalil Mack differs from initial reporting
Cowherd, who is never afraid of a hot take said Harbaugh’s name belongs up there with the greatest coaches in the history of the sport.
"I would make an argument today: The greatest coach in the history of football is not Bill Belichick, or Bill Walsh, or Vince Lombardi. It's Jim Harbaugh."
Now, let’s clear up one thing, Cowherd’s isn’t saying Harbaugh is the best coach in the NFL. He’s saying when you combine pros and college, Harbaugh stands head and shoulders above the rest.
He starts by saying Harbaugh has never taken a job and not been successful. He contrasts that to Nick Saban and Urban Meyer who were “unbelievable” at the collegiate level but not in the NFL.
He added that Harbaugh isn’t “tied to a single player,” before asking “what’s Belichick without Brady?” Instead, Harbaugh has had success with every quarterback, and as Chargers’ fans are witnessing, he can take great passers to the next level.
Who would Jim Harbaugh’s main rival be?
Cowherd believes only one coach is on the same level as Harbaugh, which is Jimmy Johnson.
Known for his success with the Dallas Cowboys, Johnson won in the NCAA with Miami and had a winning record with the Miami Dolphins.
Johnson, however, took over teams that had success in the past and continued to win after he left. As for Harbaugh, he not only helped teams revive in a hurry, but they were borderline unwatchable after he left.
Of course, to truly stake the claim of best ever, Harbaugh needs to start winning Super Bowl trophies. If that happens, Cowherd wouldn’t be alone in this claim.
