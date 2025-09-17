Chargers' best available free-agent options in wake of Khalil Mack injury news
Khalil Mack will reportedly miss only a "few" weeks. But when it comes to replacing their star edge rusher, the Los Angeles Chargers, likewise, have only a "few" options.
With Wednesday's promising news that their defensive leader's dislocated elbow isn't a season-ending injury as initially feared, the momentum from the Chargers' fast start may be slowed but not altogether derailed. They are 2-0 with significant AFC West wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders entering Sunday's home opener against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.
MORE: Chargers dodge worst-case scenario with Khalil Mack injury update
According to multiple reports, Mack will miss only a "few weeks" with the injury suffered in the first half against the Raiders when his arm bent awkwardly in a tackle attempt with teammate Troy Dye.
Mack's injury makes many Chargers fans lament even more the offseason decision not to pay to keep defensive end Joey Bosa. Or during training camp not making a run at former Dallas Cowboys' star Micah Parsons.
Evidenced by its dominating performance Monday night, the Chargers have a Super Bowl-caliber defense. Without Mack, however, they are lackign an elite pass-rusher.
Former No. 1 overall draft pick Jadeveon Clowney would have been the best option, but he signed as a free agent earlier this week with the Cowboys. So what are the Chargers' best temporay Band-Aids until Mack returns?
If they choose to simply promote from within, Bud Dupree and Caleb Murphy need to significantly step up their production and former second-round pick Tuli Tuipulotu could see more snaps in Jim Harbaugh's 3-4 system. Kyle Kennard, this year's fourth-rounder who led the SEC in sacks at South Carolina in 2024, has been a healthy scratch the first two weeks but could be forced into action.
MORE: Chargers clearly made a big mistake by cutting Joey Bosa
If L.A. looks for outside help a trade is always a possibility, though this feels like a short-term situation. For an emergency add to the roster, there are a couple off intriguing free agents still out looking for a job.
Chargers free-agent options after Khalil Mack injury news
Shaquil Barrett - 32-year-old former All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champ with the Denver Broncos and Tampa Buccaneers had 19.5 sacks in 2019. He announced his retirement in July 2024 but changed his mind and returned to Tampa at the end of last season.
DeMarcus Walker - 30-year-old former second-round pick has 14 sacks over the last three season with the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh has completely abandoned the run and the Chargers are better for it
Chargers’ Daiyan Henley fought through huge fever, tears for breakout vs. Raiders
Raiders give Jesse Minter, Chargers zero credit for defense's dominant showing