Why Los Angeles Chargers will beat Raiders, why they won’t, and a prediction
The Los Angeles Chargers hit the road again in Week 2 for another primetime game against an AFC West opponent, this one an encounter with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Technically speaking, the Chargers were the “home” team in Week 1 during the odd Friday kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil. A little more than a week later, they’re officially an away team, though, just in time for Jim Harbaugh to get back in the ring with Pete Carroll.
Here’s a look at key factors explaining why the Chargers will or won’t move to 2-0, plus a prediction.
Why Chargers will beat Raiders
The Chargers are simply the better team. Harbaugh has a one-year head start on Carroll in rebuilding their respective programs. They also have the far superior quarterback. Geno Smith isn’t a slouch, but his 362 passing yards with one score and an interception last week against New England isn’t really impressive next to Justin Herbert’s 318 yards and trio of passing scores while outdueling Patrick Mahomes. Division games can be weird, but the Chargers are balanced around beating teams like the Raiders and, if all else fails, going Air Raid with a top-five passer in those top-end AFC encounters.
RELATED: Tom Brady makes cryptic statement about announcement coming during Chargers-Raiders
Why Chargers won’t beat Raiders
Trap game? Wear and tear after an international game and an extended break? There’s also an element of the unknown with the Raiders, as Carroll, Smith and even high-profile rookie running back Ashton Jeanty haven’t put a lot on film yet. It’s even worth wondering if they’ll throw out some new looks they didn’t bother wasting on the Patriots in anticipation of this game. The Raiders could easily play a ball-control offense that keeps Herbert on the sideline and cooled, especially if Brock Bowers is really good to go.
RELATED: Patriots serve up big reminder again how badly Chargers fleeced them in trade
Chargers vs. Raiders prediction
The Chargers are favorites on the road in this one for a reason. They thumped the Raiders twice last year while Herbert was hobbled with injury and had a brutal supporting cast. Bowers is by far the scariest weapon for the Raiders on offense, but he enters this one limited by an injury. Provided the Rashawn Slater-less Chargers line can keep Maxx Crosby in check, Herbert should have an easier time than he did against a Chiefs defense that is obviously better than what Carroll’s team fields right now.
Final score: Chargers 30, Raiders 17
