Patriots serve up big reminder again how badly Chargers fleeced them in trade
The Los Angeles Chargers keep looking better and better in the ongoing, almost cringeworthy aftermath of the trade with the New England Patriots that landed them Ladd McConkey.
Those Patriots just traded away Ja'Lynn Polk, the No. 37 pick in the 2024 NFL, getting back just a late-round pick in return.
A shocking move on its own, that hardly tells the whole story.
That No. 37 pick originally belonged to the Chargers. They traded that pick and No. 110 to the Patriots in exchange for No. 34 and No. 137 during the 2024 draft.
McConkey became the 34th pick and, as if that weren’t bad enough, the Chargers found a starting cornerback with Tarheeb Still at No. 137.
Polk was No. 37 for the Patriots, while No. 110 turned into wideout Javon Baker who, to date, has appeared in just 11 games with one catch.
So, to summarize, the Chargers landed on McConkey, a No. 1 who broke some Keenan Allen records as a rookie, plus a starting-caliber cornerback. The Patriots got value during the time of the swap, but have already traded away a second-round wideout and the other player drafted can’t get on the field.
On its own, the Patriots trading away a top-40 selection after one week into his second season is downright staggering. Add it all up, though, and it’s hard not to tip the proverbial cap to the Chargers and general manager Joe Hortiz for scouting proficiency, trade savviness and just general shrewd roster management.
