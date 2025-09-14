Tom Brady makes cryptic statement about announcement coming during Chargers-Raiders
Many interesting storylines chase the Los Angeles Chargers into their Week 2, Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Onlookers could chat about Justin Herbert outdueling Patrick Mahomes one week ago. They could debate about whether the Chargers can seize a 3-0 mark against the AFC West over the first three weeks of the season.
And they could also speculate about Tom Brady.
RELATED: 3 Bold predictions for Los Angeles Chargers vs. Raiders in Week 2
Specifically, Brady has announced a, well, announcement. Appearing on Fox before Sunday’s slate of games, Brady revealed that he’ll be at the Chargers-Raiders game on Monday night and will announce something special he’s been working on “for a very long time.”
Good luck figuring out what this is about, though. Brady isn’t coming out of retirement, nor is he likely to ease off his 10-year, $375 million contract at Fox.
RELATED: Chiefs admit Chargers' Jim Harbaugh out-coached them in Brazil upset
Maybe it has to do with the Raiders, where Brady has a 10 percent ownership stake. Mark Davis remains the majority owner of those Raiders, but Brady is very much becoming the de facto, public No. 1 guy.
No matter what Brady announces, Herbert and the Chargers can make it an afterthought if they can keep the strong showings against the Raiders going. Even during the “rebuild” last year, the Chargers swept the Raiders by a combined total of 54-30.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' Cameron Dicker will make NFL history on primetime vs Raiders
Justin Herbert disrespected again despite strong Week 1 performance
Chargers end Jalen Reagor era with roster move before Week 2
Chargers' tight end (essentially) says Justin Herbert is better than Aaron Rodgers
Chargers vs Raiders, NFL Week 2: Start time, live stream, TV channel