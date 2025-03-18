Chargers reunion predicted to be spoiled by NFC West team on the rise
The Los Angeles Chargers have already made some massive moves during free agency, including deals with running back Najee Harris and Mekhi Becton.
The organization has even brought in a former Chargers wide receiver, Mike Williams. However, could another former Chargers receiver join the team?
While it is possible, Cory Woodroof of For The Win believes that the Arizona Cardinals could play spoiler for the joyous reunion of Keenan Allen and the Chargers.
RELATED: Where Chargers sit in NFL power rankings of experts after opening week of free agency
"Allen could fit right in with the Cardinals next to Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson at wide receiver and give quarterback Kyler Murray a good veteran option in the passing game," wrote Woodruff.
Allen was a six-time Pro Bowl selection during his 11 seasons with the Chargers. The first four years of Allen's career were spent in San Diego.
After one season with the Chicago Bears, it appears that Allen could be looking for a new home. Yes, the Cardinals could be a great fit.
However, coming back to the Chargers would be the perfect move for a veteran receiver who could help the franchise's young core.
The Chargers will certainly be entertaining the idea of selecting a receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the return of one of the greatest receivers in franchise history could be a significant boost.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Najee Harris reveals when he realized Chargers would be great team to join
Chargers closing gap in AFC West as Chiefs' losses continue to mount?
Chargers get bad news on dream target for Justin Herbert
Chargers' Mike Williams gets honest about that horrible Jets experience
Insider gets brutally honest on Chargers' potential WR target