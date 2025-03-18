Charger Report

Chargers reunion predicted to be spoiled by NFC West team on the rise

One potential Los Angeles Chargers reunion could be ruined by a rising NFC West team that has a Super Bowl run on their mind.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen singles to the referees during the second half in a game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen singles to the referees during the second half in a game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. / Yannick Peterhans-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers have already made some massive moves during free agency, including deals with running back Najee Harris and Mekhi Becton.

The organization has even brought in a former Chargers wide receiver, Mike Williams. However, could another former Chargers receiver join the team?

While it is possible, Cory Woodroof of For The Win believes that the Arizona Cardinals could play spoiler for the joyous reunion of Keenan Allen and the Chargers.


"Allen could fit right in with the Cardinals next to Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson at wide receiver and give quarterback Kyler Murray a good veteran option in the passing game," wrote Woodruff.

Allen was a six-time Pro Bowl selection during his 11 seasons with the Chargers. The first four years of Allen's career were spent in San Diego.

After one season with the Chicago Bears, it appears that Allen could be looking for a new home. Yes, the Cardinals could be a great fit.

However, coming back to the Chargers would be the perfect move for a veteran receiver who could help the franchise's young core.

The Chargers will certainly be entertaining the idea of selecting a receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the return of one of the greatest receivers in franchise history could be a significant boost.

Keenan Alle
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen runs the ball ahead of Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian during the first half at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

