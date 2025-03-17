Where Chargers sit in NFL power rankings of experts after opening week of free agency
With the first week and wave of free agency in the books, it's time to take a look at where experts have placed the Los Angeles Chargers in their NFL power rankings.
One of the biggest moves the Chargers made so far was re-upping with one of their own in Khalil Mack, who will be returning for another season in Los Angeles after inking a one-year pact.
When it comes to outside free agents, the biggest names the team has secured are running back Najee Harris, cornerback Donte Jackson and guard Mekhi Becton, all of whom address important needs.
General manager Joe Hortiz has more work to do, but Los Angeles is at least moving in the right direction as they look to take a step forward in 2025 after a wildly successful 2024 campaign.
As we wait for the next moves, here's a look at where the Chargers landed in the NFL power rankings of experts after the opening week of free agency.
NFL power rankings 2025
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: 11 (+2)
Iyer: "The Chargers keep hacking away at key improvements around Justin Herbert and Khalil Mack to execute Year 2 of the expected big winning game plan under Jim Harbaugh. They are strong on both lines and will get key offensive skill pieces in the draft."
Matt Johnson, Sportsnaut: 12 (no change)
Johnson: "The Los Angeles Chargers simply didn’t take advantage of NFL free agency like they should have. Najee Harris is a cost-effective solution for the type of complementary rushing attack Jim Harbaugh wants to have, but he doesn’t improve a bottom-10 receiving corps. Los Angeles did retain Khalil Mack, but there’s still a glaring need for a No. 2 edge rusher and Donte Jackson isn’t a cornerback this team can depend on. Even with those concerns noted, the Chargers are well-coached and have a top-10 quarterback which is more than enough to contend.
Mason Cameron, Pro Football Focus: 13
Cameron: "The Chargers took a quiet approach at the start of free agency, leading to the departures of key contributors like Joey Bosa, Josh Palmer and Poona Ford. However, they did retainKhalil Mack, who ranked as the NFL’s sixth-highest-graded edge defender in 2024. While Jim Harbaugh’s teams often take an unconventional path, L.A.’s offensive additions were underwhelming, headlined by Najee Harris and Mike Williams. Justin Herbert carried the offense last season despite limited weapons, but a lack of playmakers beyond Ladd McConkey could remain an issue in 2025."
Kyle Sopp, Pro Football Network: 14
Soppe: "The Chargers’ rushing attack was abysmal last season after a hot start. J.K. Dobbins showed flashes early on, but after Week 2, Chargers running backs averaged just 3.7 yards per carry — second-worst in the league. Enter Najee Harris. Harris joins a team that desperately needed more efficiency in the run game. Meanwhile, Justin Herbert was one of the most accurate play-action passers in the NFL last season despite limited support, meaning his stock could skyrocket if Harris plays up to his potential. The Chargers also signed Donte Jackson to improve a bottom-10 secondary, which struggled in nearly every metric related to deep passing. This team won 11 games last season before an ugly 20-point playoff loss in Houston, but the Chargers are clearly moving in the right direction.
