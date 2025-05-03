Chargers reveal they almost traded up during 2025 NFL Draft
It's been one week since the 2025 NFL draft began and the Los Angeles Chargers walked away with nine new players added to the roster. Their first two picks specifically in running back Omarion Hampton and wide receiver Tre Harris should be immediate contributors as rookies.
Originally coming in with 10 total picks, the Bolts traded two sixth-rounders to move up to pick No.165 to select tight end Oronde Gadsden II out of Syracuse. Overall, it was a solid draft for the Chargers who enter a year of high expectations under the Joe Hortiz-Jim Harbaugh regime.
In their takeaways from the draft, Harbaugh revealed that the team nearly traded up on day two. That was before President of Football Operations John Spanos stepped in and preached patience to the war room.
"Joe and I both were sitting on some pins [and needles] wanting to trade up," Harbaugh said. "That would have cost us some assets. The amount of drafts John has been in and the experience he has, it was a real calming presence."
It's hard to imagine the player they were nervous about not being available at pick No.55 was Harris, who had shot up draft boards over the last few months. The Chargers also selected Oregon defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell in the third round later on.
It looks like it's Spanos who deserves the praise for staying patient.
