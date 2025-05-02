Chargers' draft pick lands incredibly weird unfiltered take from NFL exec
The Los Angeles Chargers went into the NFL draft knowing full well that they needed to add some offensive weapons, and they certainly didn't disappoint.
The Chargers used their first-round pick on Omarion Hampton, took wide receivers Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith and then bagged tight end Oronde Gadsden.
Of course, all four of the young playmakers will need to prove themselves first, but it's clear that Justin Herbert now has a lot more talent to work with in the aerial attack.
One NFL executive chose to focus on Lambert-Smith—a fifth-round selection—specifically, noting that he feels the Day 3 pick will be even better than Harris, who Los Angeles selected in Round 2.
The exec also dropped a really weird quote on Lambert-Smith in the process.
“Quicker, faster, can close cushion on a DB and make him wet his pants,” this exec said, via Mike Sando of The Athletic. “He will turn into your starting Z and run by people.”
Well, okay then. But I guess the point is that he expects Lambert-Smith to develop into a starter, which would be a very pleasant surprise for the Chargers.
Lambert-Smith spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Penn State, but transferred to Auburn after 2023. During his lone season with the Tigers, Lambert-Smith hauled in 50 receptions for 981 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging a hefty 19.6 yards per catch.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound receiver logged a blazing 4.37-second 40-yard dash time at the Scouting Combine, so he definitely possesses an enticing skill set that could play very well on the NFL level.
We'll see if Lambert-Smith ultimately makes a big impact in his rookie campaign.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers hailed as landing top-three 2025 NFL draft class
Los Angeles Chargers 53-man roster prediction after 2025 NFL draft
Chargers predicted to bolster interior defensive line by signing 63-game starter