Are the Los Angeles Chargers really about to make this bizarre move?
The Los Angeles Chargers have addressed their backfield situation pretty thoroughly this offseason, as they signed Najee Harris in free agency, selected Omarion Hampton in the first round of the NFL Draft and then agreed to terms with Raheim Sanders as an undrafted free agent.
Taking that into consideration, you wouldn't think there would be any room for a J.K. Dobbins reunion, but their decision to have rookie defensive back R.J. Mickens change his jersey number from 27 to 41 has hinted at a potential Dobbins return.
It should also be noted that the Chargers slapped an unrestricted free agent tender on Dobbins, meaning that they stand to receiver a compensatory draft pick if he signs elsewhere. And if Dobbins doesn't sign anywhere else before the start of training camp? Then Los Angeles has exclusive negotiating rights with the 26-year-old.
The question is, why would the Chargers actually want the injury-prone Dobbins back at this point? Yes, he produced well in 13 games for LA last season, registering 905 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry, but his professional career has largely been defined by missing substantial chunks of time since entering the league in 2020.
He was sidelined for all of 2021. He played in just one game in 2023. Heck, out of a possible 84 games since breaking into the NFL as a second-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens five years ago, he has appeared in just 37 of them.
The Chargers already landed Harris on a one-year deal, and Hampton taking over the starting role at some point seems inevitable. Then there is Sanders, who almost certainly should have been drafted and is just three seasons removed from racking up 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns at Arkansas.
Los Angeles should be more worried about bringing back Keenan Allen—who would still fill an obvious need—than Dobbins, who missed four games in 2024 due to a knee injury and was only good—not elite—when he was on the field.
