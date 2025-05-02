Los Angeles Chargers Day 3 draft pick selected as one of top 'impact rookies'
The Los Angeles Chargers went into the 2025 NFL draft with a plan to get better on offense around Justin Herbert. They were expected to focus on a wide receiver or tight end early, but elected to go with running back Omarion Hampton in Round 1 before taking Tre Harris in the second round.
Los Angeles waited until Round 5 to go for a tight end, which is when they landed Oronde Gadsden II from Syracuse. The Chargers traded up to No. 165 to ensure they landed Gadsden, and they could wind up looking brilliant for making the move.
Gadsden, whose father played wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, is a pass-catching threat at the position. His skill as a receiver, coupled with the Chargers' need at the position, led to SI.com's Daniel Flick naming him one of the top "impact rookies" from Day 3.
"The Chargers traded up 16 spots to select Gadsden, who has NFL bloodlines and projects favorably as an oversized slot receiver. The 6' 5", 243-pounder has 33⅜-inch arms, and his catch radius and ball skills make him a friendly target for quarterback Justin Herbert. Los Angeles was commonly linked to early-round tight ends, but it waited until the fifth round—and Gadsden has the pass-catching skills to produce early."
During his final season at Syracuse, Gadsden had 73 receptions for 934 yards with seven touchdowns. L.A. needed someone who could serve as a safety valve in the middle of the offense for Herbert, and he fits the bill. Now we just have to see if he can live up to the expectations placed on him.
