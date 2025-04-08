Chargers robbed by Broncos of top target in new mock draft
Like any year, the Los Angeles Chargers need a little luck in the first round of the NFL draft to get a prospect they really like.
That feels especially notable this year as the Chargers sit with the 22nd pick in the draft and an AFC contender like the Pittsburgh Steelers sits one pick ahead of them – and a fierce AFC West rival sits just before that.
Said rival is the Denver Broncos and in a new mock draft from Tim Twentyman of the Detroit Lions’ website, those Broncos swipe North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton off the board just before the Chargers can get him.
RELATED: Chargers might need to trade up to keep Broncos from landing game-changing RB
The Chargers, then, settle for Texas wideout Matthew Golden two picks later: “Golden was the fastest receiver at the Combine (4.29) and that gives quarterback Justin Herbert and head coach Jim Harbaugh a fun weapon to add to their offense.”
There are worse fallback plans, that’s for sure. Projecting Golden’s speed and skills into the same offense as Ladd McConkey is fun. Mike Williams also commanding attention and the offense overall remaining a run-first attack makes things look nice for Justin Herbert.
But at the same time, this is a precarious warning of sorts that stresses the idea the Chargers sit in a pretty risky spot in the opening round. They’ve been linked to Hampton plenty while seeking a one-two punch with Najee Harris.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers get bad news on possible top NFL draft target
With other teams well understanding what the Chargers might target in Round 1 (Colston Loveland out of Michigan for Jim Harbaugh, anyone?), there’s a good chance a scenario like this mock draft plays out when the real thing unfolds.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Justin Herbert would love this potential Chargers, Steelers trade
Chargers QB Justin Herbert’s injury history comes up in Trey Lance discussion
Chargers have to feel good about Raiders paying over $100 million for Geno Smith
3 Chargers trade-up targets include 1,300-yard WR, John Mackey Award winner
Chargers fans are loving highlights of new TE for Justin Herbert's offense