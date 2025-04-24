Chargers rumored to be 'all-in' on upgrading key area in Round 1 of 2025 NFL draft
The Los Angeles Chargers have some very obvious needs entering the 2025 NFL draft.
From the sounds of rumors, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz are all over one particular area, though.
While mocking the Chargers as taking Marshall pass-rusher Mike Green at No. 22, ESPN’s Matt Miller provided some behind-the-scenes insight into what the team is thinking:
“Green was one of the hottest and most interesting names in my discussions with scouts this week, as he could legitimately go anywhere from No. 11 all the way down to Round 2. That said, the Chargers are rumored to be all-in on improving at edge rusher in the early rounds.”
This area of focus would make a lot of sense for a Chargers team that lost Joey Bosa in free agency. They really like and want to get more playing time for Tuli Tuipulotu, but deepening the rotation is a must.
That’s especially the case after the Chargers entered the offseason unsure of whether Khalil Mack would retire, let alone return in free agency.
Adding Green would beef up the pass-rush now, while providing some Mack insurance into the future, too. Such a move would also kick needs like wideout and tight end to Round 2 and beyond, too.
