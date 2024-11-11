NFL world wakes up to Chargers as a serious playoff threat
The Los Angeles Chargers are firmly on track for a playoff push in the first year of Jim Harbaugh.
Those Chargers look good in the current playoff standings after the Week 10 win over the Tennessee Titans. But with the Kansas City Chiefs still undefeated in the AFC West, the Chargers will need to make the most out of conference matchups against Cincinnati and Baltimore over the next two weeks.
But now that the Chargers are 6-3, Justin Herbert is fully healthy and the team has won four of five since the bye, most are starting to wake up to the possibility of a run for Harbaugh despite this being a soft rebuilding year.
It helps that Herbert is elite and the Jesse Minter-coordinated defense is one of the NFL's best, of course—two ingredients that go quite far in the cold weather and when the playoffs begin.
Here’s a quick look at some reactions to what Chargers fans already knew.
