NFL issues statement after ref's controversial Titans vs. Chargers call
The Los Angeles Chargers eventually pulled away from the Tennessee Titans in Week 10, winning 27-17.
But a controversial ruling by referees almost made it a lot closer.
Near halftime, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert fired off a pass while getting hit. Officials let the play continue, ruling that the live ball the Titans picked up and returned for a touchdown counted.
Then, upon replay review, the play was overturned, permitting the Chargers to enter halftime with a 13-7 advantage.
In what is now apparently the most controversial ruling of the day, the NFL’s vice president of instant replay, Mark Butterworth, felt the need to issue an extensive statement on the reasoning for the overturn, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero: “It was tight and we were going frame by frame and as his hand was moving forward, he had control and then lost it.”
Few, but especially Titans fans, will end up happy with pretty much any explanation put out by the NFL over this one. But it seems officials found that Herbert had control of the ball while attempting a pass before losing that control at the very end.
Messy. Either way, the Chargers squeaked through the messy game-changing scenario and went on to ultimately put up 27 points and move to 6-3.
