Chargers great Shawn Merriman has some thoughts on Joey Bosa joining Bills
The Los Angeles Chargers lost Joey Bosa to the Buffalo Bills in free agency this offseason after cutting him in a cap-saving measure.
That’s a move that continues to send ripple effects across the Chargers landscape. Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz drafted a possible steal with Kyle Kennard, adding upside to the depth chart alongside veteran Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu.
It’s also a move that continues to make waves in other areas, such as when former members of the Chargers get in front of cameras.
Take, for example, Shawn Merriman, who just appeared on Up & Adams with Kay Adams and talked about Bosa’s future
“I wish every player got to go out there and feel that,” Merriman told Adams. “It feels like you’re playing for family.”
Merriman would know—after his stint with the Chargers, he went and played with the Bills, too, from 2010-2012, battling injuries and scheme changes while finishing out his pro career.
Now, Bosa’s possibly finishing his playing career in Buffalo, too, hoping to avoid the injury bug that defined his later years with the Chargers, ultimately playing a big role in his release.
