Chargers legend 'fired up' about GM Joe Hortiz approach to game
The Los Angeles Chargers should still be in the infancy stages of their new era with head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz.
However, the NFL is a fast-moving league. The league runs more on a motto of "What are you doing now?" instead of "What have you accomplished recently?"
Hortiz and Harabugh understand that. Now, the leaders of the franchise are looking to build off their postseason appearance from this past season.
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh says Chargers just couldn't accept trade offers, miss on Omarion Hampton
Recently, Chargers legend Shawne Merriman caught up with Kay Adams on her show, 'Up & Adams', and during the interview, Merriman could not contain his excitement for what the current Chargers regime is doing.
Merriman gushed about the energy Hortiz brings to his position. The Chargers legend mentioned that it feels like you are talking to a player when having a conversation with Hortiz.
Merriman has a lot of faith in what the Chargers are building, and he has no reason to think otherwise. Many NFL analysts believe the franchise absolutely knocked the 2025 NFL Draft out of the park.
The Chargers are building something special, and it shouldn't be a surprise. Harbaugh has been a winner at every stop of his coaching career. The AFC West has made significant strides to become one of the toughest divisions in the NFL. The Chargers are a big reason why the division is receiving more respect this offseason.
