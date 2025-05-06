What draft experts said about new Chargers WR Tre Harris
The Los Angeles Chargers made a very popular selection in the 2025 NFL Draft when the team selected Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris with the 55th pick in the second round.
Wide receiver has been a position that nearly everyone in and out of the fanbase had wanted the Chargers to add to.
So, was the selection of Harris the right choice? Here's what a few draft experts had to say about the selection of Harris.
NFLDraftBuzz.com
"The numbers tell the story of Harris's evolution - from 562 yards as a sophomore at Louisiana Tech to nearly 1,000 yards in his first SEC season, capped by a monster 2024 campaign that saw him average over 18 yards per catch. His four-touchdown explosion against Mercer announced his arrival, but it was his consistent dominance against SEC competition that truly turned heads. Harris saved his best for last, torching Penn State for 134 yards in the Peach Bowl victory."
Dave Richard - CBS Sports
"Quick feet for changing directions, stopping on a dime and using stutter-steps, especially for a big guy. Especially smooth when turning halfway toward the quarterback in two well-practiced steps. Would occasionally mix in hesitations and jab-steps before snapping into his route to help buy a step. Does a good job of subtly using his hands to covertly push off and grab a little space to make the catch.."
Bleacher Report
"Harris presents the body type needed for an X-receiver for NFL offenses. He uses his body and play strength well to handle contact from defensive backs. Harris understands how to box out defenders and position himself at the catch point. With the ball in flight, he displays the body control and ball skills to make difficult, contested catches. He is a strong red zone threat for fades and back shoulder fades."
Lance Zierlein - NFL.com
"His route-running and contested-catch success both took an upturn but they still need work at the pro level. Of greater concern might be a second consecutive season of time missed due to injury. Harris might be capable of expanding his route tree a bit, but he looks locked in as an “X” receiver with big-game potential and a future home as a WR2."
