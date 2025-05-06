Chargers' biggest remaining free agent floated as fit for Bears, Saints
J.K. Dobbins remains the most notable Los Angeles Chargers free agent out there in the wake of the NFL draft.
That said, Dobbins does seem destined for a Chargers return after the team hit him with a rare unrestricted free agent tender. Los Angeles will have exclusive negotiating rights with the veteran running back if he hasn't signed with another team by training camp.
Until then, though, speculation from outsiders will suggest Dobbins could head elsewhere. The crew at NFL Network, for example, would like to see him sign with the Chicago Bears.
RELATED: Chargers' Jim Harbaugh hints at roster move that raises glaring red flags
The analysts point out that Dobbins rushed for 900-plus yards last year and was able to mostly stay healthy, never mind the fact he’s still just 26 years old. If not the Bears, another analyst floated the New Orleans Saints as a possible fit.
As for the Chargers, they seemed to signal Dobbins would return by freeing up his jersey number, re-shuffling the rookie jersey numbers in the process to make room for him No. 27.
RELATED: Former Chargers draft pick follows Brandon Staley to Saints in free agency
While Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers would like Dobbins back, obviously, they sit comfortably with veteran Najee Harris from free agency and first-round pick Omarion Hampton as the one-two punch leading the backfield in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Bears-Chargers blockbuster trade proposal jettisons $110 million star to Los Angeles
Chargers think best is yet to come from Derwin James in Year 2 of Jim Harbaugh
Omarion Hampton unbothered by NFL draft fall because of great Chargers fit
Chargers condemned for not pulling off big trade with Giants
Chargers' first-round pick could be part of 'dominant' 1-2 punch at running back