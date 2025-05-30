Chargers' shocking $100M+ in 2026 cap space highlighted in next year's projections
As fans of the Los Angeles Chargers saw this offseason, the front office didn't shove out big contracts during free agency. The largest deal they handed out was to offensive lineman Mekhi Becton, a two year, $20 million deal. General manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh were very modest, despite their extremely healthy cap space situation.
As it stands right now, the Chargers still have just under $27 million in cap space this year, which will be very helpful down the line if they wanted to make a later addition to the roster, whether that be a free agent or via trade. What's the outlook for next offseason?
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports highlighted five teams equipped for a major 2026 offseason, with the Chargers being listed with over $100 million in cap space next year. The Bolts currently have the most cap space in the NFL next year with $110,851,270.
"No team in the NFL has more money to burn next offseason than the Los Angeles Chargers. According to Over the Cap's projections, they are the only team currently slated to have over $100 million in available space next spring, setting themselves up to make some rather sizable moves in free agency. Before they do that, however, they will need to use some of that capital to address some of their own players, particularly the left side of their offensive line. Left tackle Rashawn Slater is playing 2025 on his fifth-year option and is set to be a free agent, while starting left guardZion Johnson is in the final year of his deal as well."
Sullivan made good points, especially about locking up Slater long-term. The Bolts will even have the flexibility of extending Justin Herbert if they so please, seeing as how the quarterback market continues to climb every offseason.
There's still a whole season to be played, so there's no use to worry about next offseason just yet. However, Bolts fans should be excited about the potential heights this team can reach with the resources at their disposal.
