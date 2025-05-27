3 Chargers players who could set the NFL on fire next season
The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the more intriguing teams in the NFL heading into the 2025 season, particularly after they were a very pleasant surprise last year.
Where do the Chargers go from here? Will they build on their 11-win campaign and potentially make a deep playoff run? Or are they bound for stagnation or regression?
Well, in order for Los Angeles to take a step forward, it will need some of its young players to break out next fall.
Here are three Chargers players to keep an eye on in that capacity.
Tarheeb Still, CB
Los Angeles let Kristian Fulton walk to the rival Kansas City Chiefs in free agency and also seems content to part ways with Asante Samuel Jr., which means that two of the club's top cornerbacks from 2024 will be playing elsewhere in September.
While the Chargers did go out and sign Donte Jackson, one of the primary reasons for LA's decision to cut ties with Fulton and Samuel is the presence of Tarheeb Still.
Still was an under-the-radar stud for the Bolts last season, registering 62 tackles, four interceptions, 10 passes defended and a defensive touchdown. He also posted a 74.1 overall grade at Pro Football Focus.
The 22-year-old possesses the ability to play either outside or in a nickel role, and we should definitely expect him to get more significant usage in 2025.
Joe Alt, OT
For all of the talk about Rashawn Slater needing a contract extension, Joe Alt tends to get lost in the fog, which is pretty ironic considering he is hard to miss at 6-foot-8 and 325 pounds.
Alt enjoyed a brilliant rookie campaign for the Chargers last year, starting 16 games and finishing with a tremendous 77.6 overall grade at Pro Football Focus. He was especially impressive in pass protection, where he posted a 79.4 rating.
The 22-year-old did not make the Pro Bowl in 2024, but it would not be surprising to see Alt earn a Pro Bowl appearance while also contending for an All-Pro selection — whether first or second team — next fall. He is that good.
Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE
The Chargers released Joey Bosa earlier this offseason and didn't sign a replacement in free agency, so they definitely lack some depth at edge rusher right now.
Yes, Los Angeles re-signed Khalil Mack and added Kyle Kennard in the fourth round of the NFL draft, but Mack logged just six sacks in 2024, and Kennard is entirely unproven.
However, the Bolts may have a secret weapon on tap: Tuli Tuipulotu.
Tuipulotu may very well be one of the most underrated defensive players in football at the moment, as he is coming off of a 2024 season in which he racked up 42 tackles and 8.5 sacks.
The former second-round pick is just 22 years old and has plenty of room for growth, so he has a chance of breaking out with a double-digit sack season in 2025.
