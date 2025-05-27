Charger Report

Chargers' Ladd McConkey shoves ahead of DK Metcalf in NFL's Top-32 WR rankings

McConkey's rookie season already has him amongst the best receivers in the league.

Andrew Parsaud

It's fair to say nobody outside of the Los Angeles Chargers saw the vision for Ladd McConkey last year. Many criticized the Bolts for passing on a pass catcher with their first-round pick, electing to take Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt at No. 5 instead. Seeing as how McConkey exploded onto the scene as a rookie, the Chargers won in the end by landing both a solid protector and dynamic weapon for Justin Herbert.

McConkey's rookie season isn't talked about enough. The former Georgia Bulldog caught 82 passes for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns, along with a 197 yard, one touchdown performance in the playoffs. McConkey was the Chargers' main source of offense on multiple occasions in 2024. Hopefully with their additions this offseason, he won't have to carry the load as much in 2025, but it's fair to expect McConkey to put up stellar numbers once again.


In their Top 32 wide receiver rankings, Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus ranked McConkey as the No. 22 best pass catcher in the league, landing in the 'Tier 4' category.

"McConkey made a strong impression in 2024, proving that size isn’t a prerequisite for impact at the NFL level. He earned an 85.0 receiving grade and ranked in the 90th percentile in separation rate against single coverage, a clear sign defenders can’t afford to take him lightly."


McConkey was ranked one spot ahead of DK Metcalf and one place behind Jaylen Waddle. This is great company to be placed with. Hopefully McConkey can capitalize on his success in year two.

